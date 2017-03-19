A much needed cleanup
Randolph Woodroffe, a grandson of Barbadian icon Roland Edwards, has collaborated with a few concerned citizens to clean up the house of his late grandfather.
The group stripped a large amount of debris from the house which has recently become the centre of controversy.
Edwards is the composer of the music of the Barbados National Anthem.
His grandson said the outcome of the house would be determined when the parties involved return to court on March 25. While he could not say much on the issue, Woodroffe noted that he would like to see the house restored and used for either a museum or office.
History should not be destroyed. The house should be restored so that the history lives on.