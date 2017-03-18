Rude awakening

Woman shocked over partner’s killing

Heli Best was awoken Friday morning by a loud noise.

The 56-year-old Finnish woman, who resides at Trents Tenantry, St James, said she immediately jumped out of her bed and headed for her garage, where she found her partner of three years, 33-year-old James Alleyne, lying in a pool of blood and in a desperate fight for survival.

“He said to me, ‘I feel really numb’ and I said, ‘you are young, you are strong, you will pull through fighting’, but he just had too many shots in him,” Best recalled of the final minutes before he took his last breath.

She also told Barbados TODAY that Alleyne, who was shot multiple times, was able to confirm to her the identity of his assailant.

“He knew [him]. He was trying to be very careful because he knew that this guy was looking for him and in the neighbourhood there was talk that he [the alleged shooter] was looking for him, but I didn’t think he would come right on the property,” a distraught Best said before she became very guarded about her comments.

Best, who did not want to have her picture taken or to share any photos of her deceased loved one, described his killing, which occurred after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, as a “senseless act of violence”.

“I was in bed sleeping and some noise woke me up, you know when you wake up and you don’t really know but I heard shouting. What I didn’t realize was that it was James shouting because he had gotten shot and he had gotten shot multiple times so I came out here, the door was open and I didn’t see him . . . I thought, well he was supposed to get into the shower and get back to bed, but then I thought no, no something is not right so I came back out and I found him,” she recalled.

Best, who has been living here for nearly 25 years, also revealed that she had met Alleyne while he was working in the Trents, St James area. After initially rejecting his advances, she told Barbados TODAY she finally gave in to his persistence.

“He stole me. He was young and whatever, but I still loved him,” she said.

“He was working on construction [next door] and he saw me walking my dog and he used to harass me and I used to basically [brush him off], but he said, ‘I’m not just a guy who is trying to harass a white woman, I want to talk to you’, so we started talking and one thing led to another.”

While questioning how this young, funny, hardworking and honest man could lose his life, Best acknowledged that Alleyne’s blunt and at times crass personality did not sit well with everyone.

However, she said she loved him regardless.

A 38-year-old man is currently assisting police with their investigations into his death.

