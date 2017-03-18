Group demands apology from Deputy Speaker

Added by Desmond Brown on March 18, 2017.
The Gender Affairs Committee of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) is demanding an apology from the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mara Thompson, after the Member of Parliament for St John attacked the “childless” status of two female Opposition members of the House.
In a statement today, the Committee said Thompson grossly disrespected the two female parliamentarians with her “discriminatory remarks”.
“These remarks must and should not go unnoticed, as you are seen by the public to be not only a mother yourself but a representative for all women of this country at a leadership level. These comments are disrespectful not only to women who have no children but also to the women who have played the role of mother to children that were not their own,” the statement said.
“No matter the circumstances, it is the individual right of any woman if she so desires, to bear a child or not, and to refer to any woman as a “childless mother” whether she be a Parliamentarian or not, Madam Deputy Speaker is distasteful and hurtful and your derogatory selfless remarks demand an apology.”
The Committee said to hear and witness such shameless behaviour displayed by a female sitting MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly is totally unacceptable, especially coming on the heels of International Women’s Day Celebrations which encouraged all women to “Be Bold For Change” and also when women are already under pressure from society to prove their worth at leadership levels.
“We demand an apology not only for the women across the political divide that you have disrespected but to all women in Barbados that you have offended with such callous irresponsible comments,” the Committee said.

27 Responses to Group demands apology from Deputy Speaker

  1. Willz RD
    Willz RD March 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    She should apologize. She was vile and disrespectful.

    • Peggy Stoute Morin
      Peggy Stoute Morin March 18, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      She was indeed disrespectful. She must walk back her words. Do not wonder that the children are disrespectful.

    • Che Anika Percell
      Che Anika Percell March 18, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      Blame the whole damn world on her because you all don’t raise your children with respect

  2. AniRo Burke
    AniRo Burke March 18, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    What the apology gine do?

  3. Rubertha Blackman
    Rubertha Blackman March 18, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    stupse and really for what

  4. Vernon Harris
    Vernon Harris March 18, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    She should be in jail for her role in the whole clico fiasco

  5. Rebellious Kelly
    Rebellious Kelly March 18, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    It won’t be a sincere apology. She said exactly what was on her mind.

    • Ras Unjay
      Ras Unjay March 18, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      Them aint in power yet and playing them too mighty

  6. Ladyann Gill
    Ladyann Gill March 18, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    She just like she husband.

  7. Claire White
    Claire White March 18, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    I am childless, and I make no apology for it, it was my personal choice Ms. Mara Thompson.

    • Ras Unjay
      Ras Unjay March 18, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Your choice lol
      Hmmmm

    • Ryan Bayne
      Ryan Bayne March 18, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      Yes. It’s her choice. Don’t try to pressure her into having children.

  8. Nico HL Beckles
    Nico HL Beckles March 18, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Frig apology get bk de clico money she got

  9. Ryan Bayne
    Ryan Bayne March 18, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I am so glad that the Gender Affairs Committee caught wind on what Mara said about Santia and Mia yesterday. Just because you’re a mother yourself doesn’t mean you have to throw stones at childless women including those with infertility problems. I am just saying.

  10. Ras Unjay
    Ras Unjay March 18, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Bayne,keep out de women lib business , a dog. In cat fight,

    • Ryan Bayne
      Ryan Bayne March 18, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      You really gotta be mad though. Somehow I believe you are backing Dems and their nasty attitude in the house.

  11. John Wick
    John Wick March 18, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    What will an apology do? Shesaid what was on her mind

  12. Lynda Bonnett
    Lynda Bonnett March 18, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I’m disgusted by her comments,and dem’ low and dirty personal attacks…..she have daughters and don’t know what “their choice will be……..she is not a politician, and if you want to copy….
    Copy positive and uplifting things to demand respect,,,,especially for our women

    • Ras Unjay
      Ras Unjay March 18, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      Miss Thomson know how to be good and how to be bad,keep wunna advice for wunna self a

  13. Ras Unjay
    Ras Unjay March 18, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Apologise what,as d saying goes,wah she is de queen,lol

  14. Sonia Romain
    Sonia Romain March 18, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Truthfully speaking as a woman especially for a woman who holds a certain status in society…..Mara should not have said that…but she speak what was on her mind…and if she apologise it won’t be sincere…so asking for apology is a waste of time….

  15. Jason Greenidge
    Jason Greenidge March 18, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    If ya childless ya childless.. wtf

  16. Sherla Gilkes
    Sherla Gilkes March 18, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Mara should be shame , i believe she still living inthe dark ages She should still be living in the hills.

  17. Helen Connolly
    Helen Connolly March 18, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    She is a big disgrace on many levels

  18. Carl pitt March 18, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    That man name mara think she can tell anyone whatever she likes.

  19. Jasmine March 18, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Mother Teresa had no biological children but has given succour to hundreds if not thousands of orphans.

