Group demands apology from Deputy Speaker
The Gender Affairs Committee of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) is demanding an apology from the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mara Thompson, after the Member of Parliament for St John attacked the “childless” status of two female Opposition members of the House.
In a statement today, the Committee said Thompson grossly disrespected the two female parliamentarians with her “discriminatory remarks”.
“These remarks must and should not go unnoticed, as you are seen by the public to be not only a mother yourself but a representative for all women of this country at a leadership level. These comments are disrespectful not only to women who have no children but also to the women who have played the role of mother to children that were not their own,” the statement said.
“No matter the circumstances, it is the individual right of any woman if she so desires, to bear a child or not, and to refer to any woman as a “childless mother” whether she be a Parliamentarian or not, Madam Deputy Speaker is distasteful and hurtful and your derogatory selfless remarks demand an apology.”
The Committee said to hear and witness such shameless behaviour displayed by a female sitting MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly is totally unacceptable, especially coming on the heels of International Women’s Day Celebrations which encouraged all women to “Be Bold For Change” and also when women are already under pressure from society to prove their worth at leadership levels.
“We demand an apology not only for the women across the political divide that you have disrespected but to all women in Barbados that you have offended with such callous irresponsible comments,” the Committee said.
She should apologize. She was vile and disrespectful.
She was indeed disrespectful. She must walk back her words. Do not wonder that the children are disrespectful.
Blame the whole damn world on her because you all don’t raise your children with respect
What the apology gine do?
She should be in jail for her role in the whole clico fiasco
Prove it. Take her to court
It won’t be a sincere apology. She said exactly what was on her mind.
Them aint in power yet and playing them too mighty
She just like she husband.
I am childless, and I make no apology for it, it was my personal choice Ms. Mara Thompson.
Yes. It’s her choice. Don’t try to pressure her into having children.
Frig apology get bk de clico money she got
I am so glad that the Gender Affairs Committee caught wind on what Mara said about Santia and Mia yesterday. Just because you’re a mother yourself doesn’t mean you have to throw stones at childless women including those with infertility problems. I am just saying.
You really gotta be mad though. Somehow I believe you are backing Dems and their nasty attitude in the house.
What will an apology do? Shesaid what was on her mind
I’m disgusted by her comments,and dem’ low and dirty personal attacks…..she have daughters and don’t know what “their choice will be……..she is not a politician, and if you want to copy….
Copy positive and uplifting things to demand respect,,,,especially for our women
Truthfully speaking as a woman especially for a woman who holds a certain status in society…..Mara should not have said that…but she speak what was on her mind…and if she apologise it won’t be sincere…so asking for apology is a waste of time….
Mara should be shame , i believe she still living inthe dark ages She should still be living in the hills.
She is a big disgrace on many levels
That man name mara think she can tell anyone whatever she likes.
Mother Teresa had no biological children but has given succour to hundreds if not thousands of orphans.