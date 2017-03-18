Group demands apology from Deputy Speaker

The Gender Affairs Committee of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) is demanding an apology from the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mara Thompson, after the Member of Parliament for St John attacked the “childless” status of two female Opposition members of the House.

In a statement today, the Committee said Thompson grossly disrespected the two female parliamentarians with her “discriminatory remarks”.

“These remarks must and should not go unnoticed, as you are seen by the public to be not only a mother yourself but a representative for all women of this country at a leadership level. These comments are disrespectful not only to women who have no children but also to the women who have played the role of mother to children that were not their own,” the statement said.

“No matter the circumstances, it is the individual right of any woman if she so desires, to bear a child or not, and to refer to any woman as a “childless mother” whether she be a Parliamentarian or not, Madam Deputy Speaker is distasteful and hurtful and your derogatory selfless remarks demand an apology.”

The Committee said to hear and witness such shameless behaviour displayed by a female sitting MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly is totally unacceptable, especially coming on the heels of International Women’s Day Celebrations which encouraged all women to “Be Bold For Change” and also when women are already under pressure from society to prove their worth at leadership levels.

“We demand an apology not only for the women across the political divide that you have disrespected but to all women in Barbados that you have offended with such callous irresponsible comments,” the Committee said.