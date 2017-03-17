UPDATE-Man shot and killed in St James
Police say a 38-year-old man is currently assisting them with their investigations into last night’s fatal shooting at Trents, St James.
The victim, 33-year-old James Alleyne, of the same address, was discovered lying on his back in a garage at a private residence with multiple gunshot wounds about the body, after police received a report on the incident, which occurred sometime after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Alleyne was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
This is really gun town. What is the government or judiciary doing to combat this lawlessness? Seems Iike the lawless are in control of BARBADOS.
We need a serious revolution in this country, not the volatile type but one that is in the interest of country.
I cannot believe this is the Barbados in which I grew up more than six decades ago.
May God have mercy on Barbados and deliver us of this sordid mess.
According to a comment I saw on this website, what is the government going to do to combat this lawlessness? Almost every day, we hear another person being shot down for this and that. Time to stop the madness now!