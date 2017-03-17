UPDATE-Man shot and killed in St James

Police say a 38-year-old man is currently assisting them with their investigations into last night’s fatal shooting at Trents, St James.

The victim, 33-year-old James Alleyne, of the same address, was discovered lying on his back in a garage at a private residence with multiple gunshot wounds about the body, after police received a report on the incident, which occurred sometime after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Alleyne was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.