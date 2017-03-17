St James man shot and killed
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old St James man.
Lawmen are yet to release the name of the victim, but they say officers, acting on a report received around 11:26 p.m., discovered the victim lying on his back in a garage at a private residence in Trents, St James with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.
He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
Whaattt???
Lala lalala Satans world, satan loves this violence and your soul too this is Satans world. Smh look who mostly dying “MEN” kings smh smh. Lord hmmm. Just pay attention to the news and pay attention to how many males in jail, how many are dying, how many are on drugs, how many are on the blocks, how many are in gangs, how many, how many.
This place getting a bit scary for my liking! Where are the guns coming in from? That whats on my mind!
Kate Turner… sigh….
Oh no…….what is going on???
This isn’t good for Barbados. Their economy isn’t doing well – they need the tourists to keep coming.
Do you think there is some kind of gang warfare going on Linda Huyton-Hill?? It’s sounding a bit like it…
Yes of course…. they are killing each other for sure. A tourist was raped and beaten recently too.. amongst other incidents….
But the killings seem like some kind of gang warfare though – a local issue.
Yes for sure……
Whatever it is, it’s not good. A big part of the attraction of going to Barbados is its safety. It is still a very safe island to go to though compared to some of the others. This won’t be putting me off….
Nor me!
This World is HELL we living in, the devil parading and thinks he in control now but “d longest road have an end”
Again….?
Where de guns coming from,when the men kill the men all they gine left is women
Please comment after the facts are known.
Having grown up in the Hastings area I have consciously not taken the path of a gangster, which has been offered to me far too many times. Attitude is attitude, whether you’re a west coast or south coast hustler, you know. It can be plainly seen how the ruthless, murderous gangster has really been romanticized by the deceitful western media. They are very much to blame. We need the media especially more at home to facilitate and glamorize stories of dignity and empowerment…..ty Ajani-book.
jah jah city jah jah town only turning a cowboy town- capelton
Where are the guns kept, some of these young men with guns still live with their parents, why are the parent not aware of what is going on in their homes, like be their detective you know when your children are going down the wrong path, ask questions when you see changes in their activities and their friends, investigate their friends, don’t accept anything they bring home that you know you didn’t give them……….This starts from young. Just saying..