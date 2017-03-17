St James man shot and killed

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old St James man.

Lawmen are yet to release the name of the victim, but they say officers, acting on a report received around 11:26 p.m., discovered the victim lying on his back in a garage at a private residence in Trents, St James with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

20 Responses to St James man shot and killed

  1. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince March 17, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Whaattt???

  2. Ashanda Coward
    Ashanda Coward March 17, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Lala lalala Satans world, satan loves this violence and your soul too this is Satans world. Smh look who mostly dying “MEN” kings smh smh. Lord hmmm. Just pay attention to the news and pay attention to how many males in jail, how many are dying, how many are on drugs, how many are on the blocks, how many are in gangs, how many, how many.

  3. Sukie Lamour
    Sukie Lamour March 17, 2017 at 7:46 am

    This place getting a bit scary for my liking! Where are the guns coming in from? That whats on my mind!

  4. Linda Huyton-Hill
    Linda Huyton-Hill March 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Kate Turner… sigh….

    • Kate Turner
      Kate Turner March 17, 2017 at 7:51 am

      Oh no…….what is going on???

    • Kate Turner
      Kate Turner March 17, 2017 at 7:54 am

      This isn’t good for Barbados. Their economy isn’t doing well – they need the tourists to keep coming.

    • Kate Turner
      Kate Turner March 17, 2017 at 7:59 am

      Do you think there is some kind of gang warfare going on Linda Huyton-Hill?? It’s sounding a bit like it…

    • Linda Huyton-Hill
      Linda Huyton-Hill March 17, 2017 at 8:01 am

      Yes of course…. they are killing each other for sure. A tourist was raped and beaten recently too.. amongst other incidents….

    • Kate Turner
      Kate Turner March 17, 2017 at 8:02 am

      But the killings seem like some kind of gang warfare though – a local issue.

    • Linda Huyton-Hill
      Linda Huyton-Hill March 17, 2017 at 8:03 am

      Yes for sure……

    • Kate Turner
      Kate Turner March 17, 2017 at 8:05 am

      Whatever it is, it’s not good. A big part of the attraction of going to Barbados is its safety. It is still a very safe island to go to though compared to some of the others. This won’t be putting me off….

    • Linda Huyton-Hill
      Linda Huyton-Hill March 17, 2017 at 8:05 am

      Nor me!

    • Kate Turner
      Kate Turner March 17, 2017 at 8:06 am
  5. Pat BB
    Pat BB March 17, 2017 at 8:08 am

    This World is HELL we living in, the devil parading and thinks he in control now but “d longest road have an end”

  6. Philip Clement
    Philip Clement March 17, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Again….?

  7. Sherry-ann Mayers
    Sherry-ann Mayers March 17, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Where de guns coming from,when the men kill the men all they gine left is women

  8. truful March 17, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Please comment after the facts are known.

  9. seagul March 17, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Having grown up in the Hastings area I have consciously not taken the path of a gangster, which has been offered to me far too many times. Attitude is attitude, whether you’re a west coast or south coast hustler, you know. It can be plainly seen how the ruthless, murderous gangster has really been romanticized by the deceitful western media. They are very much to blame. We need the media especially more at home to facilitate and glamorize stories of dignity and empowerment…..ty Ajani-book.

  10. brad March 17, 2017 at 9:21 am

    jah jah city jah jah town only turning a cowboy town- capelton

  11. Nita Holligan
    Nita Holligan March 17, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Where are the guns kept, some of these young men with guns still live with their parents, why are the parent not aware of what is going on in their homes, like be their detective you know when your children are going down the wrong path, ask questions when you see changes in their activities and their friends, investigate their friends, don’t accept anything they bring home that you know you didn’t give them……….This starts from young. Just saying..

