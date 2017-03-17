St James man shot and killed

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old St James man.

Lawmen are yet to release the name of the victim, but they say officers, acting on a report received around 11:26 p.m., discovered the victim lying on his back in a garage at a private residence in Trents, St James with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.