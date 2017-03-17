Region loses top playwright

Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott passed away at his home about 7:30 a.m. today after a prolonged illness.

He was 87.

The St Lucian poet and playwright received the 1992 Nobel Prize in Literature. He was Professor of Poetry at the University of Essex from 2010 to 2013.

His works include the Homeric epic poem Omeros (1990), which many critics view as Walcott’s major achievement.

In addition to the Nobel prize, Walcott has won many literary awards over the course of his career, including an Obie Award in 1971 for his play Dream on Monkey Mountain, a MacArthur Foundation “genius” award, a Royal Society of Literature Award, the Queen’s Medal for Poetry, the inaugural OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, the 2011 T. S. Eliot Prize for his book of poetry White Egrets and the Griffin Trust For Excellence In Poetry Lifetime Recognition Award in 2015.

(St Lucia Online)