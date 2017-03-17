Payne expresses outrage over Chefette approval

Member of Parliament for St Andrew George Payne has taken exception to Government’s decision to allow a leading fast-food chain to set up shop at Lancaster, St James.

Pointing out that the land was originally earmarked for the relocation of residents of White Hill, St Andrew, whose homes were in danger, owing to land slippage, an irate Payne said the decision to approve a commercial development instead, will go down as one of the worst taken by the Freundel Stuart Government.

“[It’s] outrageous, and one of the worst decisions I have ever seen that demonstrates just how this economy is being managed!” the Opposition spokesman declared during Wednesday’s debate on the 2017/2018 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure.

The St Andrew representative further complained that Minister of Housing Denis Kellman had not consulted him on the matter even though it had major implications for his constituents.

“How is it that people in that area get turned down when they want to upgrade their houses, but Chefette gets permission to put up a three-storey building in the same area?” Payne asked.

He also queried whether an environmental impact assessment was carried out before construction started on the fast-food facility.

In response to the claims from the Member of Parliament, Managing Director of Chefette Ryan Haloute told Barbados TODAY: “Chefette received permission for a one-storey restaurant which we are in the process of building and are on schedule to open before the end of summer 2017.”