Major projects for Preconco

In the midst of a turbulent economic climate, a local construction firm is reporting a positive start to 2017.

In fact, the Mark Maloney-led Preconco Limited, which recently attracted criticism for its involvement in Government projects, revealed today that that two major resorts projects would soon be coming on stream.

While not giving details, Operations Manager Joshua Read said the company was now in the design and engineering stages for the developments along the west coast and the south coast.

Read also said the company was in negotiations for “several projects”, which were scheduled to begin later this year.

In the meantime, he said Preconco was focused on upgrading its Lears, St Michael facility, as well as other aspects of its operations.

Just last week, Barbados TODAY reported on the company’s efforts to get greater fiscal incentives from the Freundel Stuart administration, which were published in the February 9, 2017 edition of the Official Gazette.

The public notice said that the Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development was about to be asked to consider whether for the purpose of the Fiscal Incentives Act, 1974, piles and portaframe buildings should be approved and whether Preconco should be an approved enterprise in respect of the relevant product.

No mention was made by Read of that request today. However, he said representatives from Preconco had travelled to the United States earlier this month to meet with specialists in the precast and concrete industry, and as a result the company was expected to partner with a large international firm over the coming months.

Read also reported that the company was already reaping dividends from its involvement in several projects in Bermuda.

“It has been a good start to the year for the company,” he said.