ACCUSED REMANDED AFTER MAGISTRATE DISCOVERS HIS NON-COMPLIANCE WITH HIGH COURT BAIL CONDITION

A Bridgetown magistrate today chastised a 26-year-old man after he failed to comply with a bail condition imposed by the High Court, which has now landed him in jail.

James Ricardo Alexander Fields, of Bank Hall Main Road, St Michael, appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and possession of a trafficable quantity of cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis. The drugs had a combined street value of $115.

Fields denied the charges. The offences were allegedly committed earlier today.

When it came time for bail to be considered, police prosecutor Station Sergeant Martin Rock had one main objection to Fields being released.

The Crown’s representative said the accused man was currently on bail from the High Court on a capital offence and was ordered to report to Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting March 14 last year.

However, the records show that Fields never complied with the order.

The self-employed Fields, in seeking to explain himself, told the magistrate: “I used to sign in . . . but I had to stop . . . because of my working conditions. . . . I working all the time.”

He further stated he had not had a court date in the High Court for some time, and he represented himself.

However, the magistrate told Fields he had to make sure that all his bases were covered when it came to his bail conditions.

“You have to satisfy those conditions,” he stressed.

Frederick also pointed out that all Fields had to do was inform his employer that he had bail from the court which came with conditions that he could not afford to breach.

“You don’t have to go to work anymore,” the magistrate stated as he remanded a visibly upset Fields to jail until April 13. “James, you know you are wrong.”