What has Stoute done wrong?

Last Friday night, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) recognized Barbados cricket captain Kevin Stoute as the “Most Outstanding Cricketer” for the 2016 Cricket season.

And would you believe that the “reward” that Stoute received for having achieved this notable distinction was to once again find himself not selected for the Barbados Tridents T20 team, or indeed, for any other Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team?

But this type of perverse and unjust treatment is not new to Kevin Stoute. I can recount numerous past examples of such treatment, but I will content myself with highlighting just two.

In the year 2012, Kevin Stoute batted 11 times in the Sagicor T20 competition, amassed 425 runs at an average of 40.50, and in the process broke the Barbados local T20 batting record.

But would you believe that the BCA “rewarded” Stoute for attaining heights that no other Barbados batman had ever attained in local T20 Cricket by refusing to include him in the national T20 squad, much less in the national T20 team?

Similarly, in the said year of 2012 Kevin Stoute was belatedly called up to a West Indies A Team tour of England when the West Indian team was affected by injuries.

Stoute hustled off to England and immediately distinguished himself by scoring three half centuries in six innings, and by turning in an outstanding bowling performance that included the phenomenal figures of 8 wickets for 52 runs against Lancashire – the 7th all time best bowling performance in the history of 50 over Cricket. And in similar vein, Stoute’s “reward” for this demonstration of all-round excellence has been to never again be selected for any other West Indies A team.

I would like to inform Kieron Pollard, the Captain of the Barbados Tridents team, that Kevin Stoute’s record as an all-round cricketer can easily stand comparison with his record. And this is not just an idle boast on my part , since the cricket records confirm my assertion.

I will not make reference to Stoute’s regional T20 records since the selectors have so “unfaired” him where this genre of the game is concerned that he has only had six regional T20 innings and only bowled 36 balls in regional T20 cricket.

But if we look at Stoute’s and Pollard’s First Class and List A (50 overs) batting and bowling records this is what we find:-

In First Class games Stoute has scored 2,172 runs at an average of 27.70, while Pollard has scored 1,584 runs at an average of 37.71.

And Stoute has taken 108 wickets at an average of 20.59 runs per wicket, while Pollard has taken 14 wickets at an average of 31.14 runs per wicket.

In List A games, Stoute has scored 811 runs at an average of 27.96, while Pollard has scored 3,065 runs at an average of 27.61. And Stoute has taken 20 wickets at an average of 28.00 per wicket, while Pollard has taken 82 wickets at an average of 29.43 runs per wicket.

In light of the foregoing, can anyone in the cricketing establishment explain to me why Kevin Stoute has never been signed up for a CPL team?