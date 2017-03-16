Hinkson: DLP has no moral authority

The Democratic Labour Party has lost its moral authority to govern Barbados because it has engaged in a number of immoral acts for which it ought to be punished, Member of Parliament for St James North Edmund Hinkson has said.

In his contribution to the debate on the 2017/2018 Estimates of Expenditure and Revenue, Hinkson suggested that the Freundel Stuart administration had engaged in a series immoral acts that left Barbadians at their unhappiest in the 50 years of Independence.

“Is it moral for a Cabinet to pay themselves an eleven month retroactive increase in their salary from what it was last month?” he said in a clear reference to the restoration by ruling officials of the ten per cent which they had given up in 2014 at the height of austerity.

He contended that this had helped ministers and the prime minister to receive generous pay cheques while public servants could not be told when they would receive a pay rise.

The Opposition Barbados Labour Party legislator added that it was immoral that the administration had not made provision for any salary increases for the public workers in the Estimates, despite the difficult economic times in which they lived.

At the same time, he questioned the morality of a promised shortly before the 2013 general election no to lay off workers, only for over 3,000 public workers to be sent home soon after.

Hinkson presented a litany of woes, each time questioning the morality of the administration on these issues.

“Is it moral to allow DLP affiliated lawyers retained by statutory corporations and other Government agencies to charge fees routinely in excess of $1 million for legal transactions? What repercussions do these payments have for campaign financing? Is it moral for an individual to receive protection from the justice system after he has presided over the financial destruction of over 30,000 Barbadian policy holders who innocently invested in CLICO and BAICO?

I challenge the various churches to join us and speak out against this type of political behaviour,” Hinkson said.