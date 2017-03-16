Driver and conductor in scuffle following accident

Police are investigating an accident involving two route taxis, which occurred sometime around 12:40 this afternoon along University Hill, St Michael, and a physical altercation between one of the drivers and the conductor of one of the taxis.

Preliminary investigations revealed that ZR 131 was parked at the bus layby picking up passengers when ZR 26 crashed into it.

ZR 31 was being driven by 34-year-old Swayne Browne of Marshall Land, Bank Hall, St Michael, while 48-year-old Audwyn Leacock of Holders Hill, St James was the driver of the other.

Following the accident, an altercation ensued between Marshall and the conductor of ZR 26, Tony Smith, 29, of Silver Hill, Christ Church.

Browne received injuries to his face while Smith received lacerations to the head and right hand.

Both parties were warned of intended prosecution by the police and were allowed to seek medical attention.