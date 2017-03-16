Colourful gifts

Students of Ann Hill School are excited and gearing up for a competitive and enjoyable sports day tomorrow.

Staff of the Wildey branch of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank recently visited the school to help ensure that the students will be appropriately dressed in their house colours of blue, yellow and green, by donating t-shirts so that competitors and their supporters can be clearly identified on sports day.

Manager of the bank’s Wildey Branch, Sue Ann Malone, noted that the school was in the branch’s environs and in keeping with CIBC FirstCaribbean’s practice of being a good neighbour, staff decided to work on a project where they could meaningfully partner with the school.

She added that this was only the beginning since the branch expected to have further interaction with the pupils when a larger contingent visits and takes part in activities with the students.

The school’s principal Emelda Bell said the entire school body appreciated the bank’s donation of the t-shirts and looked forward to the other activities.

“The students are quite motivated and excited to be participating in house sports. We wish to thank CIBCFirstCaribbean for partnering with us to make this day a success,” she said.

The donation forms part of the CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Adopt-a-Cause programme which encourages volunteerism, where the bank’s staff identifies worthy causes in the communities in which they operate to support through financial donations and personal involvement.