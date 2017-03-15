UPDATE: Police probe accident at Warrens

Three people sustained minor injuries in a three-car smashup at the Everton Weekes roundabout along the Warrens section of the ABC highway around 11:30 a.m.

The accident involved Nicole McFarland, 39, of Porters, St James, who was driving a motor van, Philip Whitney, 69, of Speightstown, St Peter who was accompanied by five visitors to the island in a motor van and David Carrington, 30, of Thorpes Cottage, St George who was driving a car.

McFarland complained for pain to the neck and opted to see private medical attention.

Carrington suffered pain to the neck and back while Whitney said he was shaken up by the collision.

The two men were treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Two fire tenders under the command of Divisional Officer Fenty and one ambulance, responded to the accident.

At the scene Police Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Cobbler made a fresh appeal to drivers to exercise a high level of caution on the roads.

“Try to drive at a manageable speed and try to avoid taking chances. Always remember the rules of the roundabout – the person on the right is always right and be facilitating and accommodating to other road users,” he stressed.

Police are continuing investigations.