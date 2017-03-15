TRINIDAD – Nyasha Joseph’s body found

PORT OF SPAIN – Someone will now have to tell the four-year-old daughter of Nyasha Joseph that she is dead. And Joseph’s loved ones may never get to see her face again. Her body is too decomposed.

Police officers this afternoon confirmed that the body found in the Gulf of Paria this afternoon, is that of the woman police constable who went missing last week Thursday when she failed to report for duty at the Morvant Police Station.

It appears she was still in her police uniform when found.

How she died may be determined when a forensic autopsy is done.

Her body was found by fishermen working the waters off the Caroni swamp. It is being reported that the body was snagged by a fishing net and surfaced.

Joseph’s body tied to the side of a coast guard boat and dragged along to the CARICOM jetty Port of Spain at around 2:15 p.m. and received by police officers, some of whom had been searching the Set Lots and Beetham areas since last Friday.

The search extended to the sea on Saturday after learning that her body was dumped at sea.

While police officers questioned a suspect in the matter, some on social media did their own investigation, posting photographs of people they suspected were involved and coming up with various scenarios.

Police say Joseph’s death is likely linked to a domestic issue. Joseph, 22, joined the police service in November last year.

Superintendent Radcliff Boxhill confirmed that it was Joseph’s body.

Source: (Trinidad Express)