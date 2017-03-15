Poor bowling display by Sinckler, charges Bostic

Lacklustre and lacking in confidence!

That’s how Member of Parliament for the City Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic has described Tuesday’s Estimates presentation by Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler.

Instead of restoring public confidence in the island’s ailing economy on the heels of two successive downgrades by international ratings agencies Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s, Bostic said what Parliament was treated to was a game of “political cricket”.

“What I heard yesterday, Mr Speaker, was a bowler pitching . . . what I would call political half volleys outside the off stump hoping that the batsmen from the Barbados Labour Party would be induced to driving at everything so that you get the edges to be caught in the slips by the Democratic Labour Party fielders,” Bostic said in making his contribution to today’s debate on the 2017 Appropriations Bill.

He also took Sinckler to task for asking the Opposition BLP to offer suggestions on how to address the island’s economic woes.

“Asking all the time for the Opposition to say what to do, what to cut, when I am certain that the honourable minister knows what he has to do, given the situation that confronts him, to be asking those questions to me really was playing political cricket,” Bostic said, stressing that the presentation was not serious enough and that Government still needed to have a proper discussion on the state of the island’s economy.