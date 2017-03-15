Police investigate accident at Warrens

Added by Barbados Today on March 15, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Police and officials from the Barbados Fire Service are on the scene of an accident at Warrens, St Michael.

(more details as they come to hand)

9 Responses to Police investigate accident at Warrens

  1. Judy Stanford
    Judy Stanford March 15, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Everyone really needs to just slow down!!

    Reply
  2. Wayne T Griffith
    Wayne T Griffith March 15, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    See that retarded Warrens roundabout, it is the most dangerous traffic intersection in the island. Whoever authorized that modification should be arrested.

    Reply
  3. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince March 15, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Another accident..?????

    Reply
  4. Velma Langdon
    Velma Langdon March 15, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    On Monday night was on hastings main road and every transport board bus that pass between 6and8 was speeding was wondering if they were racing with time.
    Drivers please slow down
    Give way to other drivers if you have to
    It takes longer to wait on the ambulance, police, doctors to pronounce you dead or for your families to come to grip with your death

    Reply
  5. Ashanda Coward
    Ashanda Coward March 15, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    How the hell that car get turn over like that wow.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *