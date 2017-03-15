Pile a free man

A Water Street, Christ Church man walked out of the Supreme Court complex a free man today after the complainant in his case failed to give evidence.

The trial of Kelvin Orlando Pile, who was charged with use of a firearm and wounding Adande Brathwaite with intent on September 26, 2011, was due to begin in the No. 5 Supreme Court this morning.

The jury was already in place and Prosecutor Principal Crown Council Elwood Watts called Brathwaite as his first witness in the case.

However, Brathwaite told Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius of his decision when he entered the witness box.

The judge therefore ordered the jury to return a not guilty verdict in the matter.