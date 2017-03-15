Man jailed for stealing from workplace

A 27-year-old man who admitted to stealing from his former employer was today sentenced to six months behind bars.

Jamar Lynch of Lakes Corner, St Andrew pleaded guilty before Magistrate Douglas Fredrick to stealing $1,500 belonging to Thorpe’s International Produce on January 14.

When Lynch made his first appearance in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 18, the police prosecutor revealed that at the end of Lynch’s shift at the establishment on the day in question, he went to the front desk where the supervisor was located and saw some money. He took up the cash but was caught on camera.

The magistrate ordered that Lynch’s sentence should take into consideration the time he had already spent on remand.