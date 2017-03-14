Woman caught with marijuana in barrel

Police have arrested and charged 36-year-old Rochelle Diana Gill of Accommodation Road, Bush Hall, St Michael, in connection with a number of drug-related offences.

A statement from the police said Gill made arrangements with another person to have cannabis, concealed in a barrel of foodstuff, imported into Barbados.

During an inspection of the barrel at Freight Handling Services Freightliner, the cannabis was discovered concealed in 11 cans labelled peas and beans.

The police were informed and Gill was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of cannabis, trafficking of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and importation of cannabis.

Gill appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today where she pleaded not guilty to the offences. She was granted bail in the sum of $2500, with one surety, to return to court on June 25.