Woman caught with marijuana in barrel
Police have arrested and charged 36-year-old Rochelle Diana Gill of Accommodation Road, Bush Hall, St Michael, in connection with a number of drug-related offences.
A statement from the police said Gill made arrangements with another person to have cannabis, concealed in a barrel of foodstuff, imported into Barbados.
During an inspection of the barrel at Freight Handling Services Freightliner, the cannabis was discovered concealed in 11 cans labelled peas and beans.
The police were informed and Gill was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of cannabis, trafficking of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and importation of cannabis.
Gill appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today where she pleaded not guilty to the offences. She was granted bail in the sum of $2500, with one surety, to return to court on June 25.
When will they ever learn? These little tricks are so old and customs are well aware.
Technology affords these suspicious items to be detected through containers and even the hulls of ships. Once the computer detects and makes a match information is instantly relayed. Question is where was the point of origin?