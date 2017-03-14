Two get bail on sex charges

Two men – one a teenager – are out on bail after appearing in a Bridgetown court charged with separate sex offences.

Shawn Jermaine Sobers, of Round Rock, Silver Sands, Christ Church, was not required to plead to the indictable charge that he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl with her consent.

That offence allegedly occurred in the District ‘B’ Oistins jurisdiction sometime between January 1 and 31.

The 17-year-old maintenance man is also accused of committing the same offence with the same minor on March 10, this time, in the District ‘A’ jurisdiction.

With no objections from the prosecutor, he was released on $3,000 bail with one surety to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on June 14. He will make his first appearance in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on March 17.

In the other case, Richard Dacosta Greenidge of Work Hall, St Philip was granted $10,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick recently.

The 46-year-old painter is accused of having sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent and removing the same woman from Enterprise Road, Christ Church without her consent, on February 21.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

Taking into consideration that Greenidge is not previously known to the court, the magistrate granted him bail, which he secured with one surety.

He was, however, warned to stay away from the complainant.

On the rape charge, he returns to the District ‘A’ Court on June 19 and he will go to the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on March 14 on the kidnapping charge.