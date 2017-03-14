Three injured in accident

Three people are nursing injuries following a motor vehicle accident this morning along the Adams Section of the ABC Highway.

Police said the accident occurred sometime around 6:55 am and involved two motor cars.

The first motor car was being driven by 35-year-old Gabriel Jones of Rendevous, Christ Church, while the second was being driven by 47-year-old Rudolph Archer of Hastings, Christ Church. Archer was accompanied by 46-year-old Rosalie Shaul of Oxnard Heights, St James.

Both Archer and Shaul complained of pain to the back, chest, and neck, while Jones suffered a broken right arm.

They were all transported by ambulance to the QEH where they were treated and discharged.