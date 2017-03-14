Three injured in accident
Three people are nursing injuries following a motor vehicle accident this morning along the Adams Section of the ABC Highway.
Police said the accident occurred sometime around 6:55 am and involved two motor cars.
The first motor car was being driven by 35-year-old Gabriel Jones of Rendevous, Christ Church, while the second was being driven by 47-year-old Rudolph Archer of Hastings, Christ Church. Archer was accompanied by 46-year-old Rosalie Shaul of Oxnard Heights, St James.
Both Archer and Shaul complained of pain to the back, chest, and neck, while Jones suffered a broken right arm.
They were all transported by ambulance to the QEH where they were treated and discharged.
There’s some troubles on barbados roads this year but I don’t think this needed to be news don’t make a crisis out of an issue barbados today . And naming everyone is that allowed ? .
@Kay Critchlow ,,, an event on the public road is NEWS.
Do things in your Bedroom and it cannot be NEWS unless You and Others in that Bedroom give it to the Newspapers or the Radio Stations .
So be careful when your are doing what you are doing !!!