Not this time!

Special constable back in court days after getting bail but this time he gets jail

A special constable who was granted a second set of bail last week is now at HMP Dodds on remand after returning to court Monday to face new charges, including one involving the same woman whom he was previously accused of assaulting.

Andrew Jonathan Maynard, of Lynches Tenantry, St Philip, appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on five charges, including assaulting two of his superiors – Sergeants Michael Ifill and Allan Bailey – resisting arrest; and behaving in a threatening manner when he entered the home of Shevorn John on March 12.

He denied the charges which were read to him by Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

Last Thursday, the 30-year-old officer was granted $5,000 bail on a charge of assaulting John, occasioning her actual bodily harm, and stealing her $1,120 cellular phone on March 7.

The prosecutor, Station Sergeant Neville Watson, had objected to bail back then and he did so again Monday, noting that the offences now before the court were meted out to members of “Maynard’s own law enforcement family”.

Watson said what was aggravating about these alleged offences was the fact that two police officers were injured as a result of the accused man’s “raw and unbridled” aggression.

The prosecutor argued that Maynard needed “protection from himself” and that the nature and seriousness of the offences must also be taken into account.

The Crown’s representative went on to point out that the alleged offences occurred in the presence of police officers, and urged the court to consider what could have happened if lawmen were not there.

“[We] fear that the situation could escalate if he is granted bail. He is not a fit and proper candidate for bail . . . [as] he was given previous chances,” Watson said.

But Maynard’s attorney, Lennox Miller, argued otherwise, as he did on the last occasion.

He contended that his client was “caught between the devil and the deep blue sea”.

Miller revealed to the magistrate that Maynard had gone to the police station on more than one occasion to get his colleagues to accompany him to get his things at John’s residence, but had difficulty getting their cooperation.

“He had no intent to cause trouble,” insisted Miller.

However, Magistrate Frederick pointed out that he had taken a chance on Maynard by granting him bail last week despite strong objections from the prosecution for him to be remanded.

“On the last occasion, the prosecutor said he [Maynard] was like a moth to a flame . . . and the words did not fall,” the magistrate said. “I thought he would have used sense. He could have left the things for the time being.”

“I told him as a police jail would be a dangerous place; something has to be wrong,” Frederick added, as he gave Maynard an April 10 date to return to the No. 1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court.