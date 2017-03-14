Foster wins golf tournament

Veteran coach Denis Foster emerged champion when the Barbados Golf Association hosted the 2017 BGA Trophy tournament at the Barbados Golf Club last weekend.

Foster won with a net 67, and was two strokes better than second-placed Newton Daisley (69) in good conditions on Saturday at the Durants course in Christ Church. Third was Andy Dickson (net 70) while former BGA president Hadley Byer, slotted fourth with 71.

As evidence of the competitive nature of the 18-hole tournament, Byer narrowly clipped four other players on the count-back system after they had all registered a net 71.

It was a good day for Daisley, who visited the podium twice and also took the prize for nearest-to-the-pin on hole No.2, while BGA secretary Trenton Weekes was winner of the men’s longest drive (on Hole No.11) and Emily Odwin took the women’s equivalent.

Seventy-five players took part in the 2017 BGA Trophy which is one of the association’s fund-raising tournaments to assist the participation of junior and senior national players in major regional competitions.

BGA president Trevor Tasker thanked the players for their participation and BGC staff for providing a course in good shape and disclosed that national trials for the Caribbean Classic were the next major event on the Association’s calendar.