Dre’s heroic act

Dre Browne is a real life hero.

While playing in the sand with his Barbados Youth Service (BYS) friends after a long day of community service on Saturday, the 17-year-old Clapham, St Michael resident came to the rescue of a female tourist who had nearly drowned at Browne’s Beach.

The aspiring fireman was on his way home when he saw a panicked husband by the side of his unconscious wife who had swallowed a large amount of water while diving.

Having been trained in water safety by the Barbados Coast Guard and the BYS, Browne’s instincts quickly kicked in, moving immediately to perform CPR on the woman.

“I just saw her and the instinct just kicked in to help . . . I did what I knew, so I asked him [the husband] if she was okay and ‘can I assist you’, and he said, ‘yes you can’, so I proceeded [to perform] CPR.

“After that . . . one of my friends called the ambulance so I stood by her side until the ambulance came,” the BYS recruit recounted, adding that all the while he was trying to keep the woman calm.

The former Princess Margaret Secondary School student received a hero’s welcome from his neighbours and his mother, Serena Browne, who said she was proud of her son for his unselfish and courageous act, especially as he used the skills he had been taught at the BYS.

“When he came in last night with the look on his face alone, I saw that he was excited and he was proud of the act he had done yesterday . . .

“I just thought he just did a random act of kindness which we all should do at some time,” the beaming mother said.

BYS Community Project Officer Cecilia Nebblet-Murray was present to congratulate the dutiful recruit.

She praised the teenager for his act of bravery saying, “It is really good when a student can actually practice what we teach them in school every day and it is really good that students were there to actually him see do a good deed,”