Contone ready to change his tune

Jailed entertainer Contone wants to clean up his act and be ready to release new music for the upcoming Crop Over season.

As such, he made a request Monday in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to be transferred from HMP Dodds to a treatment facility. Magistrate Douglas Frederick granted him his wish.

The singer, whose real name is Derrick Anderson Anthony Brathwaite, pleaded guilty back in January to entering the home of Frances Alexander on December 31, 2016 as a trespasser and stealing a camera, a laptop, an earring and necklace set, a pen knife, a stainless steel opener, three cellular phones and three chargers, a handbag, a cosmetic bag, a charger cable, a silver bracelet, and several rings valued at a total $4,183.

That offence occurred just days after he admitted to possession of apparatus for the misuse of cocaine. He was placed on a three-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. A breach of that order carried a three-month jail sentence.

When he appeared in in court on January 11, he admitted to the magistrate that he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when he burglarized Alexander’s home on December 31.

Today, he told Frederick: “I was waiting to see you for the longest time . . . . Crop Over going to start shortly and [I am] late in recording.”

He also admitted that he needed help for his addiction and wanted to be sent to the Psychiatric Hospital or Verdun House for treatment.

“I want the help,” he said, even as he declared that he no longer dreamt of smoking.