Three injured at Silver Hill

Police say three men were injured during a shooting incident at Block 3D, Silver Hill, Christ Church last night.

The victims — all from the same area — were reportedly among a group of men who were liming on the block around 10:50 p.m. when a number of loud explosions were suddenly heard.

During the commotion, 32-year-old Randy Went of Green Hill, Silver Hill was shot in his right rib and right forearm and 38-year-old Adrian Cox of Maxwell Hill in his right foot. A third man, 21-year-old Devon Rowe of Block 3D, Silver Hill, suffered a laceration to his right hand.

Rowe was subsequently transported by private vehicle to FMH medical centre where he was treated and discharged.

Cox was taken by private vehicle and Went by ambulance to the state-run QEH, where they are both listed as stable.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist them with this investigation to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, 418-2608, Police Emergency at telephone number “ 211”, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station. They say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.