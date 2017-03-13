Jamaican fined $8000 for trafficking drugs

A Jamaican national was today ordered to pay $8000 forthwith or spend 12 months in prison.

Octavia Nickoda Lucimia Taylor, 25, landed at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Saturday, March 11 and one kg of cannabis was found in a haversack she was carrying.

She was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply, and trafficking.

In court today, Taylor pleaded guilty to all of the charges and was fined in connection with the offence of trafficking. She was convicted, reprimanded and discharged for the other offences.