Hurricanes crushed!

Barbados Pride win by an innings with day to spare

Barbados Pride recorded a comprehensive victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by an innings and 26 runs on the third day of their sixth round match in the Digicel Regional Professional Cricket League first-class Championship at Kensington Oval Monday afternoon.

Batting a second time with a deficit of 150, the Hurricanes innings lasted only 45 minutes after lunch as they were bowled out for 124. Man of the Match Kemar Roach destroyed the Hurricanes innings with the outstanding figures of four wickets for 18 runs from 16 overs.

Off-spinner Roston Chase took two wickets for 37 runs from 14 containing overs.

The Hurricanes were wobbling at 16 for the loss of four wickets at the start of play this morning.

The not out batsmen were Keacy Carty on 12 and Gavin Tonge who went in as a night watchman after the first night watchman, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was dismissed for one.

Montcin Hodge, Rahkeem Cornwall and Jermaine Otto were the other batsmen dismissed on Sunday evening.

This morning Tonge was bowled by Roach for two, and Carty, a West Indies Under 19 player, fought a lone battle against the Pride bowlers.

He scored 79 runs off 181 balls with 12 fours in nearly four hours at the crease.

In the fourth over of the morning, Roach bowled Tonge and the resurgent Test bowler then sent back Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner for five to a catch at the wicket.

Carty anchored two small stands to get Hurricanes to 94 for seven at the interval, adding 35 with Jahmar Hamilton for the seventh wicket and a further 48 for the eighth wicket with Akeal Hosein.

About half-hour before lunch, Hamilton fell to another catch at the wicket off seamer Justin Greaves and Hosein followed after the break, driving Chase to Jomel Warrican at cover.

Carty was unbeaten on 58 at lunch and was eventually last out – giving wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich his fifth catch of the innings when he nicked a push at Roach.

For the second time in the game, Hurricanes’ captain Kieran Powell was unable to bat because of illness.

On Saturday, Barbados Pride had won the toss, batted and were dismissed for 302. Shamarh Brooks top scored with 63 that included nine elegant fours.

Brooks batted for 143 minutes and faced 116 balls. He and Chase who scored 49 shared a third wicket stand of 106 in 27 overs after veteran fast bowler Tonge took the wickets of openers Omar Philips and Anthony Alleyne.

Chase batted stylishly for 49 off 77 balls. He struck six fours and one six. Jonathan Carter also batted solidly for 46 and captain Kevin Stoute chipped in with 41.

At the close of play on the first day Barbados Pride had accumulated 302 for the loss of eight wickets. The not out batsmen were Justin Greaves and Warrican each on 30.

Fast bowler Joseph bowled an impressive sustained spell of 21 overs, taking three wickets for 39 runs. He was supported by Tonge who took three wickets for 29 runs.

On the second day Barbados Pride were dismissed for 313. Joseph took the last two wickets to finish with the impressive figures of five for 42 from 24.2 overs.

The Hurricanes were rocked by fast bowlers Roach and Miguel Cummins in their attempt to overhaul the Prides’ first innings total. They stumbled to 30 for the loss of five wickets at lunch on the second as Roach and Cummins ripped the heart out of the team. Hurricanes never recovered with only Bonner making an impression.

At one stage the Hurricanes were in danger of being bowled out for under a hundred. But the Jamaican right-hander scored 70 from 169 balls in 257 minutes with 10 fours to put some semblance of a total on the board – 163.

Roach took three wickets for 29 runs from 14 overs, his fellow fast bowler Cummins snared three for 34 from 14 overs. Captain Kevin Stoute took 2 wickets for 29 runs.

Facing a deficit of 150 the Hurricanes could find no way back into the game.

Source: (DH)