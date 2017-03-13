Best charged with raping British visitor

Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 46-year-old British visitor.

David Omar Best of Orange Hill, St James appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded to prison to reappear in court on April 10.

The alleged rape occurred on Sunday, March 5 at the Holetown Beach in St James.