Best charged with raping British visitor
Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 46-year-old British visitor.
David Omar Best of Orange Hill, St James appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded to prison to reappear in court on April 10.
The alleged rape occurred on Sunday, March 5 at the Holetown Beach in St James.
Finally caught the rapist now who harm the woman? Good now let there be peace in bim.
Kudos to the St James police force. There may be hope……
I would really like to know his thought process as to why he would do something like that. Now that would be interesting.