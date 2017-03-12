Update: Police investigate St James accident

Two men were injured in a two–car smash up at Lower Carlton, St James that occurred around 6:45 p.m.

They are Ryan Browne, 30, of Denton Road, Grazettes, St Michael and Wilfred Francis, 60, of Sion Hill, St James.

Both Browne and Francis received injuries to the right hip, feet and hands.

They were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Browne and Francis are said to be in stable condition.

Police are continuing investigations.