‘Enough is Enough’
It was a sea of red in Bridgetown on Saturday as supporters of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) chanted “Enough Is Enough”.
The March of Disgust started in Jubilee Gardens and made its way through The City as shoppers, store owners and workers watched from the sidelines.
People from all walks of life came out with their placards criticizing the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and their management of the country.
Residents from the drought-ridden areas such as St Peter and St Joseph also made a stand demanding water.
A large group from White Hill, St Andrew was also present, calling for solutions to their problems and a change of Government.
Dont forget my bajan people , one of our native daughters , did say ,,,,,,,( no water no vote ) just please becareful when the time come , think before you vote …………………
It’s truly sad that such scenes in B’dos have appeared. The big question remains now is if the opposing politicians have any substantial solutions or are the masses to remain on this ship. The people remain…
@Seagul – The problem is that there is no other ship to board. Every ship is loaded in corrupt, rotten cargo. With the ship-masters smiling widely with them white teeth, and trying to avoid being run aground.
It was not a sea of red. And not everybody who attended was a BLP supporter. The most significant common denominator was we all wanted to illustrate just how fed up we are with this current Government and their incompetency.
Well that maybe true not everyone were not a B L P supporter in the march and I know alot of B L P supporters could not make it out also Anywhere whether it’s D . B or who , we all have to stand the storm until the master in heaven says it’s over .
We know what we have…………an incompetent and reckless adminstration. We can’t have this bunch again!!! So we have to put our faith in…..among other things….another political party. The reality is that this is a democracy, someone has to lead, the DLp is inacapable, incompetent and other things I say here. Their record speaks for itself folks.