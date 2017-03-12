‘Enough is Enough’

It was a sea of red in Bridgetown on Saturday as supporters of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) chanted “Enough Is Enough”.

The March of Disgust started in Jubilee Gardens and made its way through The City as shoppers, store owners and workers watched from the sidelines.

People from all walks of life came out with their placards criticizing the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and their management of the country.

Residents from the drought-ridden areas such as St Peter and St Joseph also made a stand demanding water.

A large group from White Hill, St Andrew was also present, calling for solutions to their problems and a change of Government.