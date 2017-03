Reid remanded to prison

Anderson Wycleff Reid was remanded to prison when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court today on a charge of criminal damage.

Reid, 38, of Woodstock Road, Spooners Hill, St Michael, was arrested and charged by police on Friday morning.

Two workmen at the Carlton & A1 Complex in Black Rock caught Reid damaging the Republic Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at the complex.

Reid is due to reappear in court on April 7.