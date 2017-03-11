PSV driver’s bad traffic record stuns magistrate

Magistrate Douglas Frederick today questioned why a PSV driver was still able to operate on the roads of Barbados after amassing what seemed like the “most records for traffic violations”.

Paul Alleyne of Eckstein Village, Tudor Bridge, St Michael was today ordered to pay the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court $150 in one week for not wearing his badge in such a manner that it could easily be seen while driving ZR 339 on March 31, 2016.

“How are you still driving people around in Barbados?” an exasperated Frederick asked.

“This is really something else!” he exclaimed. “Where are the insurance companies in this country?”

The 40-year-old’s traffic violations date back to 1996 and since then he has amassed 39 conviction cards for violations such as having excess passengers, failing to display his badge, giving police a false name, being off route, failing to comply with a no parking sign, picking up passengers at places other than a bus stop, and driving in a dangerous manner.

He has been slapped with various fines over the years, disqualified from having or applying for a drivers licence and driving PSVs for a period of time.

If Alleyne fails to pay the amount imposed on him by the magistrate today, he will spend one month in jail.