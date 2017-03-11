PM honoured by Oxford University

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has been elected an Honorary Fellow of Keble College, Oxford University.

The decision of the Governing Body of Keble College took effect on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

The Prime Minister has accepted the conferment, describing it as “an honour for Barbados and Barbadians”.

Keble College is one of the over 30 constituent colleges of Oxford University, founded in 1870 in memory of the late John Keble, a leading member of the theological “Oxford Movement”.

Stuart joins a distinguished list of honorary fellows, including former United Kingdom poet laureate Sir John Betjeman (elected in 1972); former United States president Ronald Reagan (elected in 1994) and renowned cricketer Imran Khan, who is a former student of Keble College.

Last October, the university also recognized the outstanding service of the late Keble Old Member Sir James Cameron Tudor, a former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Barbados, who was the first black person to be elected President of the Oxford Union in 1942.

On that occasion, Stuart was accompanied by the High Commissioner for Barbados in the United Kingdom Guy Hewitt on a visit to the college.

