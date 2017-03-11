PM honoured by Oxford University

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has been elected an Honorary Fellow of Keble College, Oxford University.

The decision of the Governing Body of Keble College took effect on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

The Prime Minister has accepted the conferment, describing it as “an honour for Barbados and Barbadians”.

Keble College is one of the over 30 constituent colleges of Oxford University, founded in 1870 in memory of the late John Keble, a leading member of the theological “Oxford Movement”.

Stuart joins a distinguished list of honorary fellows, including former United Kingdom poet laureate Sir John Betjeman (elected in 1972);  former United States president Ronald Reagan (elected in 1994) and renowned cricketer Imran Khan, who is a former student of Keble College.

Last October, the university also recognized the outstanding service of the late Keble Old Member Sir James Cameron Tudor, a former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Barbados, who was the first black person to be elected President of the Oxford Union in 1942.

On that occasion,  Stuart was accompanied by the High Commissioner for Barbados in the United Kingdom Guy Hewitt on a visit to the college.

(BGIS)

11 Responses to PM honoured by Oxford University

  1. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince March 11, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    For??????

    Reply
  2. Lilian Lloyd
    Lilian Lloyd March 11, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    FOR MASHING UP A WHOLE COUNTRY

    Reply
  3. Kevin March 11, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Congrats.

    Reply
  4. Lisa Moore
    Lisa Moore March 11, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Congrats

    Reply
  5. Harry March 11, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    The PM must be opening a church after the next elections…. theological Oxford Movement????????????

    Reply
  6. Kelly Scantlebury
    Kelly Scantlebury March 11, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Oxford university or oxford dictionary??

    Reply
    • Arthur Collymore
      Arthur Collymore March 11, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      Probably by Oxford University for using the Oxford Dictionary.

      Reply
  7. Santini More
    Santini More March 11, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Hiw very dismal.

    Reply
  8. Tsa Harris
    Tsa Harris March 11, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    For doing what ****

    Reply
  9. Arthur Collymore
    Arthur Collymore March 11, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Meanwhile, we in Barbados await the moment when we can honor him for doing the job for which he was elected, that is , to lead.

    Reply
  10. L King March 11, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    This means jack why should we be impressed? Yeah right a country that promotes evil and passes laws to protect evil has honoured him is that anything to be proud of? Hopefully he’ ll loose the election and move to Oxford: He’ll mess the students up good and well like he has messed up Barbadians.

    Reply

