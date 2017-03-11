Man jailed for stealing from store

A 37-year-old man has been transferred from the Psychiatric Hospital to HMP Dodds to serve a nine-month sentence for theft.

Corey Rondell Tull, of no fixed place of abode, recently admitted to stealing 14 shirts worth $540 and 12 pants worth $655 from clothing store Dallas Discounts, sometime between February 15 and 16.

In the facts read by Station Sergeant Martin Rock yesterday, it was revealed that Tull was spotted by police walking along Roebuck Street, The City with a big white bag over his head. He was approached and a search was requested. Clothing, still on hangers with the tags attached, were found.

Asked where he got the items, Tull said that he had stolen them from the store on Swan Street. He also told the lawmen that he wanted to sell the items so he could afford something to eat and to pay for sex.

He told Magistrate Frederick that he committed the offence to get food, but added that he was not seeking to sell all the clothes, as some were for his personal use so he could seek employment.

“I have been living on the streets for the last six years. No family member wants to be around me,” said Tull, who explained that the situation was as a result of his reputation from his youth. “[But] I am the most kindest person you will ever meet”.

He also told the magistrate that his life began to spiral out of control after he was involved in an accident 10 years ago.

A look at Tull’s conviction card showed that he had been convicted in the past for similar offences.

He was then sentenced for his crime.