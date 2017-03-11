Heavy price

SURETY LOSES $7,000 AFTER ACCUSED FAILS TO ATTEND COURT

A surety had to pay a hefty price in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today when the accused man she posted bail for failed to appear.

Andrew Theodore Springer of Lodge Hill, St Michael is accused of dishonestly obtaining from One Stop Garden & Equipment two weed trimmers worth $3,348.72, a chainsaw worth $2,325.04 and a gallon of oil worth $162.15 by falsely representing a Bank of Nova Scotia cheque made payable to Servall Inc., on August 8, 2014.

Springer is also accused of dishonestly obtaining from Duty Free Caribbean Limited $10,000 in gift certificates, also by falsely representing a Bank of Nova Scotia cheque on July 30, 2014.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges – as well as to dishonestly obtaining from Bryden Stokes Limited 65 cases of beer, 15 cases of Vita Malt and 12 bottles of liquor worth $5,767.25 by falsely representing a Bank of Nova Scotia cheque on August 15, 2014 – when he made his first appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

The then 28-year-old was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 and ordered to report to the District ‘A’ Police Station every Wednesday by 10 a.m.

However, Springer was a no-show today and his surety had to pay the price after she informed the court that he had travelled abroad and was expected to return to the island on January 31, but she had not heard from him.

While she was spared from paying the total bail sum, she had to part with $7,000 this afternoon, even as Magistrate Douglas Frederick warned her to be circumspect in the future on such matters.