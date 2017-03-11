DOMINICA: Douglas Charles Airport closed

The Douglas Charles Airport has been closed temporarily due to inclement weather conditions.

The Ministry of Public Works and Ports said it has also been advised that there are currently two landslides on the Nicholas Liverpool Highway affecting vehicular traffic flow in that area. It said members of the public should use the Castle Bruce/Kalinago Territory road to access areas beyond Belles.

The ministry said it is making every effort to bring the road situation back to normalcy and will advise further once the highway and airport are reopened.