Barbadian is front-runner for LIAT CEO

Barbadian Julie Reifer-Jones is among three people short-listed for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LIAT.

The Antigua-based Observer Radio quoted “a usually reliable source at the airline” who said Reifer-Jones is the front-runner for the position.

The source did not divulge the names of the other candidates but has said they are from outside of the region.

The source also said that for the first time, a performance clause will be written into the contract of the new CEO.

LIAT is paying back a US$66 million loan to the Caribbean Development Bank and the source said the CDB has to approve the appointment of the new CEO.

Reifer-Jones has been acting CEO since the resignation of Briton David Evans in April 2016. She also acted as CEO in 2013 following the departure of Trinidadian Ian Brunton.