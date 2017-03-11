Barbadian is front-runner for LIAT CEO
Barbadian Julie Reifer-Jones is among three people short-listed for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LIAT.
The Antigua-based Observer Radio quoted “a usually reliable source at the airline” who said Reifer-Jones is the front-runner for the position.
The source did not divulge the names of the other candidates but has said they are from outside of the region.
The source also said that for the first time, a performance clause will be written into the contract of the new CEO.
LIAT is paying back a US$66 million loan to the Caribbean Development Bank and the source said the CDB has to approve the appointment of the new CEO.
Reifer-Jones has been acting CEO since the resignation of Briton David Evans in April 2016. She also acted as CEO in 2013 following the departure of Trinidadian Ian Brunton.
Wish you success in achieving the post of CEO of LIAT. First thing, outline your plans, call a meeting of all station and operations managers. Terminate all free travel by all staff whether present or former, this includes pilots. Grade the flight deduction costs and priorities. You are to become the CEO of a money making entity which will offer NO free-bees. Every cost MUST be accounted for. I am not telling you what to do but these are all proper business ethics. You will soon have the responsibility. Your station operations managers MUST NOT delay any flight waiting for any government official to arrive at the airport. A form or a report must be filled out, signed and submitted within 24 hours outlining cause for delay or cancellation. There is a lot more but boy have to go through every single one of LIAT’s money losing avenues and work at correcting them.
@Peter, What you are saying is all well and good, but you know what ? I heard a man on TV, think he has something to do with the smaller airline TIA (Trans Island Airways) , saying the fare from island to island, i.e Point A to Point B is 78 Dollars, but taxation puts that Ticket at 156 Dollars,,,, Cuddear, yuh mean 100% Taxation ??? How can these Airlines in the Caribbean make any money to cover overheads, wages etc., and still make a profit and keep flying ???
Almost impossible. I wish the dear Lady good-luck.