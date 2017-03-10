Reid to appear in court tomorrow on criminal damage charges

Anderson Wycleff Reid, 38, of Woodstock Road, Spooners Hill, St Michael is set to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court tomorrow after he damaged an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) owned by the Republic Bank of Barbados.

Police report that around 6.45 a.m., they received a report that a man was damaging the ATM machine on the compound of Carlton & A1, Black Rock, St Micheal.

The man who was subsequently identified as Reid, was apprehended by two men performing maintenance work on the compound.

Reid has been charged for criminal damage