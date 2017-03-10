Officer charged

Special constable on assault and theft charges

A Special Constable was Thursday granted bail on assault and theft charges despite objections from a police prosecutor who said there was a need to protect the alleged female victim in the matter.

Andrew Jonathan Maynard of #57 Browne’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael is accused of assaulting Shevorn John, occasioning her actual bodily harm, and stealing her $1,120 cellular phone on March 7.

The 30-year-old officer denied the charges and the prosecutor argued strongly for him to be remanded to HMP Dodds.

Noting that Maynard had been granted bail from the same court, Sergeant Neville Watson told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that persons who are out on bail for any criminal offence should be circumspect in how they conduct themselves.

He pointed out that Maynard had now found himself accused of two other crimes involving violence.

“Violence comes up as a central motive. Ms John is a member of society that needs to be protected at this time, Sir,” he said. “The alleged incident occurred in the wee hours of morning, around 2 a.m. They share the same household, but [that time] is when one is under the influence of sleep and particularly vulnerable. There is a need to protect the complainant.”

The prosecutor added: “He is like a moth to the flame and we would like to protect him from himself.”

Watson also suggested that John had to seek medical attention as a result of the alleged incident.

“The neck and the throat were subject to that violent attack, Sir,” he disclosed.

Watson further submitted that, based on the evidence, Maynard would interfere with the witness. He therefore asked the court “to exercise its discretion in favour of the Crown and remand him into custody”.

However, Maynard’s attorney Lennox Miller argued otherwise.

In making an application for bail, the lawyer countered that the “abrasion” suffered by the complainant was a soft tissue injury, which he claimed was caused by a fall.

On the issue of his client already out on bail, he explained that the case was still before the court and had not yet been ventilated. He suggested strict conditions could be placed on Maynard.

“My client is quite prepared to move to his mother’s house. Mr Maynard has a promising career as a police officer [and] he is a man who looks to better himself, placing him on remand now will affect him tremendously, Sir.

“He denies these allegations against him. . . . I urge the court not to compound the complexity of his life. Clearly he will be on suspension now. [Don’t] compound the complexity of his life any further by sending him on remand for the next 28 days,” Miller said, adding that his client was a fit and proper candidate for bail.

In weighing the two arguments, the magistrate told the accused that he had found himself in some “peculiar circumstances”.

However, he granted Maynard $5,000 bail with conditions – that he live with his grandmother in another community and that he stay away from John.

He returns to court on June 12.