Jealousy lands man behind bars

A 55-year-old St Michael man who was warned last October to stay out of trouble for six months is now in jail after breaching the order by committing the same offence – assaulting his girlfriend.

Ruel Clairmont Springer, of Deacons Main Road, returned to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Thursday just four months after he admitted to assaulting Tammika Nicholls on October 16.

This afternoon, he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick to answer a similar charge. This latest incident occurred on Tuesday.

Station Sergeant Martin Rock told the magistrate that Springer and Nicholls are involved in an intimate relationship and live together. Arguments between the two are apparently a usual occurrence, as Springer has jealous tendencies.

On March 7, everything was going smoothly – the two had breakfast and Springer later went to shower. However, things took a turn for the worse when Springer began accusing Nicholls of being involved with another man.

According to the police prosecutor, Springer got into a jealous rage and pushed Nicholls by the back of the head into his bedroom. She became afraid and decided that she had had enough of his frequent angry outbursts.

She took up a fan she owned, an umbrella and a pack of Turbo drink mix and informed Springer that the relationship was over and she was leaving.

That further angered the man who responded by slapping Nicholls in her face, holding her by the neck, pushing her, and calling her derogatory names.

She reported the incident to the police and Springer was arrested and charged.

Addressing the court, Springer told the magistrate that he had pushed Nicholls out of his bedroom and not into it.

“She has her own bedroom, but she does sleep in mine every night,” Springer said, to which the magistrate asked whether the room wasn’t Nicholls’ as well.

“No,” he replied.

Frederick then reminded Springer that he was on a six-month bond in relation to the same woman and that he would be spending three months in jail for breaching the order.

“I know I going to jail . . . [but] when I come back from prison . . . I will end up with the same woman,” he said.

The magistrate asked Springer how he had arrived at that conclusion and he responded: “I just know that.”

Nicholls was then called to the witness stand where she told the magistrate she didn’t know if she would take Springer back.

“I want you all to warn him again,” she said.

That response led the magistrate to the conclusion that Nicholls did not have the capacity to make a decision.

“She is a sucker for punishment. She likes being with you even though you treat her bad,” Frederick told Springer.

He then sent the man to HMP Dodds for three months for breaching the bond and also placed him on a six-month bond to keep the peace. Breach of that bond would land him behind bars for six months.

That sentence goes into effect when Springer is released from the St Philip penal institution.