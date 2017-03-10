Forced out

Court orders family homes demolished

A St George family is Thursday looking for a place to call home after a court order to demolish their home.

The Gibbons family in Workman’s, St George watched helplessly as court marshals pulled down one of the two wooden structures they have called home for the last 27 years.

The other structure has not yet been demolished, but it is unclear how much longer it will remain standing.

When Barbados TODAY visited the area, members of the family could be seen gathering their personal items among the debris from the demolished house.

Also on the scene was Member of Parliament for the area Gline Clarke, who promised to do all he could to assist the family.

“This situation has been going on a very long time. She was supposed to get off around Christmas time last year. I asked the lawyers to give us until the end of January, which they did but then no one got back to me. Then the marshal came down here and told them that they were going to put them off in a week’s time but they never told me that.

“We are trying our very best to help them because they are poor but they are decent people. We are really trying to help them. We called the welfare agencies, Ministry of Housing, we are going to get some help for them,” he said.

Clarke said while a spot had already been secured for the family to put their house, the immediate concern was lodging over the next few days.

“We are trying our best to find somewhere to put them for the next few days. The manager of Cottage Plantation has provided a spot for them but then we have to look for putting them up now.”

The owner of the demolished house Rashida Gibbons, who resided there with her two children, was visibly upset to the point of tears.

“All we asked for was a little more time to find somewhere to go and this is what going on ‘bout here. We ask for leniency and you trying to tell me this is what is going to happen today? I get a little something to do a couple days a week, I trying. I feel real bad; look at all my things outside exposed to the world. This is real embarrassing. I have no idea where I’m going to go tonight. I have my two children there what am I going to tell them?

“I feel real shame. We just ask the lady[landlady] for a little more time; this is her land. We ask she for time. We were on this land from the time I was small, more than

20 years I was down here, what’s two or three more months? Why you would allow something like this to happen? She sleeping in she bed tonight so she don’t care,” the upset mother said of the unidentified landlady.

Her mother Clavil Gibbons, who lives in the still to be demolished house with her other adult daughter and son, could manage but a few words to Barbados TODAY.

The matriarch suffers from high blood pressure and at the time said she was experiencing an awful headache.

She said the family had tried to pay the rent on numerous occasions but the landlady had refused to take it.

“I never saw the woman until recently when they went to court. I was home when they came. I asked them to give me some more time. But the lady said she wants her land. I have a headache. This whole thing just hurts real bad,” she said, while holding her head.

davandrababb@barbadostoday.bb