Ashley making waves

Meet Ashley Nash, a dynamic teenager who is truly a breath of fresh air.

She’s a Fifth Form Combermere student, a photographer, business woman, model, designer, lance corporal in the Cadet corps, artist and so much more. In other words, a young woman of many talents.

Surprisingly, Ashley is only 16 years of age but she has already accomplished so much in the cultural and entertainment industry that so many others who have been in the field for much longer.

How is Ashley able to manage all of these things along with being a student? We interviewed her to find out.

Describe yourself using five words?

Hmmm! If I had to describe myself in five words, they would be: unique, bold, creative, motivated and goal oriented.

Why the name Phoenix Photography?

It rises from the ashes and that is me.

Why photography?

I have always been an artistic person and art is the way in which I express myself. When I was younger, my father was into photography and he would go and take photographs of weddings and I would go with him. It was there that my love for photography grew. However, I wanted to be different with my photography and take it from all angles.

How did designing come about?

People in the Caribbean tend to follow American trends. What I try to do with my designs is to incorporate Caribbean elements such as batik and blocking printing and make them into modern everyday wear.

How has cadets helped your creativity?

Cadets has helped me to be disciplined and focused towards my goals. As well as learning how people think and being able to understand that.

What is the selection process for models to take photos under your company Phoenix Photography?

The way how society is, it caters to models being a certain size and figure. My idea is to let black women love who they are, even if they are short, tall, have big lips or “nappy hair”. To allow them to have beautiful pictures that show them that they are beautiful just the way they are. And it is for these reasons that I have decided to start the “Dear Black Girl Campaign.”

Dear Black Girl Campaign sounds interesting. What is it about?

Dear Black Girl started because my self-confidence was very low because the children in primary and secondary school called me unkind names because of my appearance. And because of social media and how things become viral, I decided to take things that women see as flaws on their body and use them to create stunning art.

Who is your inspiration?

My inspiration is to inspire other persons.

As we are celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8, is there any advice you want to give to young females?

Yes. The first thing I want to tell any young females is to learn to love yourself. If you don’t, you will be taken for granted. In addition, try to be focused and reach your goals. Never let someone tell you that you can’t do anything.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

The comparison between international exposure and what we have in front of us.

Does your family support you in your endeavours?

Yes they do . I would not be the person I am today without them.

Your most successful achievement to date?

My most successful achievement would have to be when persons flew from London for me to take their photos. Moreover, having international clients and agencies comment on my photos and message me asking for more information on my photography.

How do you feel about being a young female business woman?

It is a great feeling because in today’s society, children of my age are not being highlighted for anything positive. Therefore, I believe that what I am doing will make a difference. Also as my mother said, “I have the “hustling vibe!”

What is next for Ashley?

I am launching a new model management venture called Emerald Model Management on March 11, 2017 at the Cove from 9 p.m. I will be launching two of my clothing lines on that date so, of course, you have to come out and support.

How can persons contact you?

They can send an email to: Ashleynash45678@gmail.com

Or private message me on Instagram with the handle phoenix.photography.246

Source: LeShawna Griffith