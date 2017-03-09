Whitewashed!

England make short shrift of hapless Windies

England won the third One Day International against the West Indies at Kensington Oval by 186 runs today complete a whitewash in the three-match series.

The 186-run win ensured captain Eoin Morgan’s side sealed England’s first one-day series clean sweep in the Caribbean since 1991.

The hapless West Indies were dismissed for 142 runs in 39.2 overs. Jonathan Carter who scored 46 from 77 balls with eight fours and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, 22, were the two notable contributors to the hosts’ futile efforts.

Fast bowlers Chris Woakes’ three wickets for 16 runs from eight overs and Liam Plunkett three wickets for 27 runs from eight overs, ripped the heart out of the West Indies batting.

Set a total of 329 runs to win the match, the West Indies had a woeful start losing four wickets in the first ten overs. Opening batsman Keiran Powell was dismissed for 6 with the score on 7, one run later he was followed by Evin Lewis who opened for the first time in series for a duck. Kraigg Brathwaite was then dismissed in the fourth over for five with the score on 13.

The hosts’ woes continued with the dismissal of Jason Mohammed who had scored half centuries in the two previous matches for 10. Shai Hope’s dismissal for 16 in the 17th over was a death blow for the home team.

Ben Stokes (1-27) went some way to banishing the memories of last year’s World T20 final by trapping Carlos Brathwaite (7) with a ball that stayed low; a review needed to confirm a plumb lbw shout.

Earlier in the day, the West Indies won the toss and strangely elected to field. England scored 328, the batting was led by opener Alex Hales who scored 116 in 151 minutes with nine fours and five sixes. He shared a second-wicket stand of 192 with Joe Root who made an excellent 101.

England lost their first wicket in the sixth over when Jason Roy was caught by Holder at mid-wicket off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph for 17. Root was dropped twice; once at square-leg by Lewis when he had scored one run. Eleven runs later, he was dropped by Ashley Nurse in the gully.

Hales and Root quietly built their partnership. At the end of the tenth over, England had scored a mere 45 runs for the lost of one wicket. Root drove sweetly off the back-foot into the covers, while Hales was constantly clipping the ball into the leg-side and through mid-off.

At the end of the 19th over England were 93 for one, Hales then moved into second gear. He smashed leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo for a huge six over long-off and drove him powerfully through the covers for four to bring up his fifty and England’s 100 in the 21st over.

England raced to a 150 in 116 minutes in 27.5 overs. Hales reached his century in 142 minutes. He was eventually caught by Nurse off Joseph’s bowling for 110 in the 32nd over. At this stage England were 219 for two. Hales batted for 151 minutes, faced 107 balls and struck nine fours and five sixes.

After his dismissal England quickly lost four wickets for 45 runs with vice-captain Stokes’ 34 the third highest score in England’s innings. Root’s 101 in 161 minutes from 108 balls with 10 fours ensured England reached 300.

They were bowled out for 328 in the final over. Joseph was the best bowler for the West Indies with four wickets for 76 runs from his ten overs. Holder chipped in with three wickets for 41 runs from 10 over.

During the England innings Lewis fell on the concrete in front of the scoreboard and injured his wrist, he was taken to a medical clinic but after being examined he was deemed to be okay and opened the West Indies innings.

Man of the Match was Alex Hales and Chris Woakes was named Man of the Series.

Source: (DH)