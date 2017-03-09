Cleaner accused of stealing $29,000

A 24-year-old cleaner who is facing a theft charge will spend the next 28 days on remand while she awaits a trial.

Lori-Ann Lasonta Culpepper of Venture #1, St John is accused of stealing $29, 000 in cash belonging to Keith Gooding sometime between February 20 and 24.

She was not required to plead to the indictable charge when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch today.

She will make her second appearance in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

Also appearing on that date but in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court will be alleged arsonist Dario Terrell Foster.

The 99D Eden Lodge, St Michael resident who is in his 20s, remains on remand at the St Philip penal institution because he was unable to post bail.

Foster is charged with damaging the home of Ilene Foster by fire on September 22, 2014.

A surety who appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning was stunned when he found out that the bail amount was $15,000, telling the court “I did not know it would be so much”.

Having been told it was a serious office, the surety said he understood but was in no position to take up such a responsibility although he sought to assure the magistrate that Foster would turn up for court on the given dates.

Although he was unable to post bail, Foster was given some encouragement by the magistrate, who said he had “not removed the offer off the table, you can still bring someone to post your bail. I will work with you”.

Foster was subsequently taken back to HMP Dodds by prison officers.