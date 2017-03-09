$10M Chinese gift

Government accepts major equipment donation

Barbadian students are to benefit from a $10 million equipment donation from the People’s Republic of China.

The educational teaching materials were presented to the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation this morning during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart.

In all 14,500 pieces of equipment have been donated, including 2,500 desks and 2,500 chairs, as well as desktops, monitors and tablets.

Minister of Education Ronald Jones said the donation would go a long way in assisting both public and private schools registered under the Barbados Education Act.

“We have already started the distribution. Tertiary level institutions will receive some as well, like the Barbados TVET Council, Barbados Community College, Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic and our Media Resource Department,” Jones said while expressing gratitude to China on behalf of the Barbados Government.

“We have had long, cordial and very good relationships with the People’s Republic of China and we are truly appreciative of these gifts,” he said.

An equally grateful Prime Minister Stuart urged the student beneficiaries to put the equipment to productive use.

“Make the fullest and most creative use of it,” he said, while describing the modern pieces of technology as “excellent teaching aids” and “excellent teaching materials”.

“The use of them should help to facilitate a deeper understanding of the world we live in and the challenges we face throughout life and possible solutions to the problems we face from time to time,” the Prime Minister added, while linking education to national productivity.

“I have always believed that the most important productive sector in any country is its education sector because whereas other productive sector produce things and money. The education sector produces people, the human resources we need and have needed over the years to make Barbados the great country that it is.

“That is why we have invested as heavily as we have education at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. We believe that education is the most productive sector in Barbados,” Stuart stressed.

In her brief remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Bridgetown Wang Ke said the equipment donation was China’s largest since the establishment of diplomatic ties with Barbados 40 years ago.