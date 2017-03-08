Tribute to Tony Cozier

Tribute will be paid to late Barbadian cricket journalist Tony Cozier with an afternoon of cricket-centered discussions entitled: What do they know of cricket? at the Savannah Beach Resort, Hastings, Christ Church Wednesda7.

Friends and former colleagues of the illustrious writer and broadcaster will reminisce on his career and pay tribute to Cozier who was the voice of West Indies cricket for more than four decades. Cozier died May 11 last year.

Speakers at the event will included Professor Clem Seecharan, a cricket historian, Deryck Murray, a former West Indies vice-captain, and Richard “Prof” Edwards, a former West Indies and Barbados fast bowler.

Cozier was both a passionate enthusiast for and a principled critic of West Indies cricket and the event will reflect both of these attitudes. It will celebrate the achievements of West Indies cricket, candidly probe its flaws, discuss the governance reforms urgently needed and assess its prospects within the different levels and formats of the current game.

Seecharan will speak on the subject Cricket, Colonialism And The Making of the West Indian People. There will also be a discourse between cricket writer BC Pires and Murray entitled, Beyond The Boundary: Governance And The Future Of West Indies Cricket.

The event is being organized by The Knowledge Distillery, which has invited fans to post tributes to Cozier on its Facebook page. A selection of these will be read at the start of the programme.

The four-hour event starts at 4 p.m. (PR)