Repeat offender jailed for break-ins

A Christ Church man will spend the next three years at HMP Dodds after pleading guilty to burglarizing a house and stealing over $3,000 worth of items.

Kishmar De Carlos Hall, of 4th Avenue Harts Gap, Christ Church, was charged with entering the home of Glyne Lewis as a trespasser on February 26.

The repeat offender stole a laptop computer; three watches; two colognes; a bag; a speaker; a belt; a bottle of brandy; three bottles of vodka; three cans of tuna; two bicycle inners; two blocks of cheese; two packs of pork; a pair of slippers; a towel; and a pair of pants, belonging to

St Almond Burt. The items were valued at $3,493.90.

The unemployed 30-year-old also admitted to Magistrate Graveney Bannister that he stole a cellular phone valued $200, belonging to Jermaine Bascombe on February 7 and another worth $275 belonging to Dwane Drakes on February 28.

“I have a bad drug problem. I need some help,” Hall, who is on bail on another charge, told the court.

Magistrate Bannister granted his wish by ordering him to enrol in drug counselling while at the St Philip penal institution.