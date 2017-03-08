Charity moves to help feed the needy

Charity Chicks Barbados (CCB) has launched a fundraising initiative to provide healthy and nutritious meals for those in need across the island.

Food4Change Restaurant Month will run for the entire month of March at participating restaurants. At fine dining restaurants, a voluntary $2 will be added to a table’s bill; and at fast food, casual restaurants, donation boxes will be placed at cash points to collect spare change. The money will be used to purchase healthy, nutritious – and as much as possible, local – foods for those in need who will be identified through community nurses in the polyclinic system.

The recipients will include seniors living on a fixed income, the ill, the disabled, families within the welfare system and other vulnerable people who have limited access to nutritious foods.

Of every $1 collected, 85 cents will be used to purchase food for the initiative, while the remaining 15 cents will go towards ensuring that CCB can continue to grow the initiative.

This is the first in a series of initiatives to be rolled out by the Food4Change programme.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, “Barbados is a food-deficit island state with a high food import bill [and] faces the challenge of ensuring its population has adequate access to stable food supplies – a challenge that has been aggravated by a steady rise in food prices in recent years.” Additionally, the Caribbean Development Bank has reported that almost 20 per cent of the Barbadian population lives below the poverty line which is $7,861 for the year, or BDS $655 or less per month.

CCB said its members noticed an increase in requests for food assistance. The charity therefore decided to take on the challenge of doing their part to make sure all Barbadians have access to stable nutritious food supplies.

CCB said Food4Change Restaurant Month takes a holistic approach, as it wants to help the hungry by sourcing healthy and local foods as much as possible to support local businesses and local farmers, in addition to supporting the participating local restaurants.

There are currently more than 30 participating restaurants, with more being added each day. The charity’s website, www.food4changebb.com has a directory of the participating restaurants, and information can also be found on and Instagram at Charity Chicks Barbados.

Sponsors include Designers Coast, Katalyst Creative and Skyline Cargo Ltd., as well as Blades and Williams Hotel and Restaurant Supplies which will give the restaurant raising the most donations $1,500 in restaurant equipment or supplies, and M People Barbados which will feature that restaurant in an upcoming issue of the magazine.

There is also something for the dining and donating public. Each week, donating patrons can win a dinner for two by liking the Charity Chicks Barbados Facebook or following on Instagram and posting a picture at the restaurant they’re at with the hashtag #FeedingBarbadosTogether.

